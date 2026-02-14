PM Modi calls Brahmaputra underwater tunnel a landmark connectivity project

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the Centre's commitment to transforming connectivity in the Northeast, as the Union Cabinet approved a four-lane, access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, featuring India's first-ever underwater road-cum-rail tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra river.

Taking to social media, PM Modi described the project as a “landmark boost to connectivity in the Northeast”, stating that the ambitious corridor would significantly enhance regional linkages, reduce logistics costs, and accelerate economic growth across Assam and the entire Northeast.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came on a day he visited Assam for a series of programmes in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, placing renewed focus on infrastructure-led development in the region.

During his visit, PM Modi participated in events highlighting strategic, economic, and connectivity initiatives, reinforcing the Centre’s emphasis on integrating the Northeast more closely with the national growth trajectory.

According to official sources, the Gohpur–Numaligarh Greenfield corridor is envisioned as a high-speed, access-controlled highway that will substantially reduce travel time between northern and southern Assam.

The proposed underwater road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra -- the first of its kind in India -- is expected to ensure seamless, all-weather connectivity while strengthening multimodal transport infrastructure in the region.

The project is also expected to provide a major boost to industries, trade, and tourism, particularly in Upper Assam and adjoining states. Improved connectivity to Numaligarh, an important industrial hub, is likely to facilitate smoother movement of goods, reduce transportation bottlenecks, and enhance the efficiency of supply chains.

Officials said the corridor will play a crucial role in advancing the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy by improving connectivity within the Northeast and strengthening links with neighbouring countries. It is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities during the construction phase and in allied sectors once operational.

Over the past decade, PM Modi-led government has prioritised large-scale infrastructure development in the Northeast, with significant investments in highways, bridges, railways, and airports.

Saturday’s Cabinet approval, coupled with the Prime Minister’s Assam visit, signals a continued push to unlock the region’s economic potential and position it as a key contributor to India’s long-term growth.

--IANS

