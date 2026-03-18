PM Modi bids farewell to retiring RS members, lauds their contribution to parliamentary legacy

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday bid farewell to Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha who are set to retire upon the completion of their terms, acknowledging their contribution to parliamentary proceedings and public life.

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The proceedings in the Upper House began with members coming together to extend farewell to MPs who will be retiring between April and July after completing their tenure.

A total of 37 MPs from 10 states are scheduled to retire from the Rajya Sabha in the coming months.

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister reflected on the shared experiences of members, saying, "Many things are discussed in this House. There are bittersweet times. But when times like these come, everyone feels the same amount of respect for their colleagues. Those who are retiring today, some will come back to this House, while some will go on to work for the people in different ways."

He also highlighted the contributions of several senior leaders with long parliamentary experience.

"H.D. Devegowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar are some of the senior members who have spent more than half their lives in parliamentary procedures. Even after such long experience, new members should learn from them -- how to come to the House with dedication, contribute whatever is possible, and remain completely devoted to the responsibility given by society. We all have something to learn from these senior members. I highly appreciate their contribution because such a long tenure is not small -- it is very significant," he said.

The Prime Minister lauded Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for his role and contributions to the functioning of the House.

Speaking about the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, he remarked in a lighter vein, "Our Athawale ji is always jovial. Athawale ji is leaving, but no one here will feel his absence. He will keep serving humour and wit -- we are fully confident of that."

Reflecting on the continuity of parliamentary traditions, PM Modi said, "Every two years, a big farewell takes place in this House. But such is the system that new members who come immediately get the opportunity to learn something from the colleagues who have been sitting here for a long time, with four years of experience. In a way, the legacy here continues as an ongoing process. This is a great advantage."

He expressed confidence that continuing members would guide newcomers and enrich the functioning of the House with their experience.

"The opportunity to remain here for six years is significant not only for contributing to national life through policy-making but also as an invaluable experience that enriches one's own life. When respected MPs come here with their thoughts, understanding, and capabilities, by the time they leave, these qualities multiply manifold through the power of experience," he said.

"After leaving, their contribution to national life continues -- they may or may not remain within the system, but their invaluable contribution in building national life continues. Their experience always remains useful. My best wishes to all respected MPs, and I once again acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of all respected MPs," he added.

Meanwhile, in the latest round of biennial Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16, the ruling NDA strengthened its position in the Upper House by sweeping all five seats in Bihar and securing three out of four seats in Odisha.

Polling was conducted for 11 out of the 37 Rajya Sabha vacancies, covering Bihar, Odisha and Haryana, while the remaining members had already been elected unopposed earlier.

--IANS

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