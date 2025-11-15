PM Modi begins Gujarat visit, reviews bullet train progress and launches major tribal development push

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Surat on Saturday, kicking off a packed day-long visit to his home state of Gujarat.

After landing from Delhi, he proceeded directly to the under-construction Surat Bullet Train Station, where he reviewed progress on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor -- one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects.

Following the inspection, the Prime Minister travelled to the Devmogara Temple in Narmada district, offering prayers to deities deeply revered by tribal communities of the region.

Later on Saturday afternoon, PM Modi attended a major public programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda.

At the event, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure and welfare projects, and addressed a large gathering.

Prime Minister Modi said, "We are building several tribal museums across India, including in Gujarat. Museums have also come up in Chhattisgarh and Ranchi. We are working to preserve tribal languages, songs, and traditions. Their knowledge is vast -- their stories reflect life, nature, and coexistence. Our aim is to connect the new generation with this rich tribal heritage. For decades, Congress left tribal communities to fend for themselves. They struggled with poor education, limited healthcare, and lack of connectivity. This neglect became the identity of tribal regions. Congress did nothing, but for the BJP, tribals are a priority. We are committed to ending the injustices they have faced and ensuring they receive the full benefits of development."

Attacking the Opposition further, the Prime Minister said, "Congress never felt the need to work for tribals. A separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs was created only after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the country's Prime Minister. Even in Gujarat, there were no science-stream schools in tribal areas; students had no access to science education. When I was Chief Minister, I met children who wanted to become scientists, doctors, and engineers. I told them education would open the door to their future and that we would remove every obstacle. Today, there are more than 10,000 science-stream schools in the tribal belt. We have built colleges, hostels, and universities as well."

Prime Minister Modi added, "The children who once shared their dreams with me are now doctors and engineers. Hard work is the legacy of Adivasi youth. Today, many sportspersons are emerging from tribal regions. We are also expanding sports infrastructure in these areas. I am the first Prime Minister to visit Birsa Munda's home and stay connected with his descendants. We are working keeping in mind the tribal community's needs. We are bringing reforms that benefit tribal farmers."

At Dediapada, the Prime Minister unveiled a range of initiatives focused on tribal empowerment and rural upliftment.

This includes the 'Grih Pravesh' of one lakh homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JAGUA).

--IANS

janvi/khz