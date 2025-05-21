PM Modi backed down in dealing firmly with Pakistan, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed down in responding firmly to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said that, unlike former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who taught a lesson to Pakistan following terrorist attacks on citizens, the present Prime Minister took a step back in dealing firmly with Islamabad.

Revanth Reddy was speaking while paying tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

He claimed that after the Pahalgam incident, every citizen of the country recalled the bold steps taken by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in teaching a lesson to Pakistan.

He emphasised that Indira Gandhi had rejected any mediation from the US or other countries during the war, asserting that India does not need anyone’s intervention or advice when it comes to safeguarding the nation's security.

“But today, such is the situation that the government declares a ceasefire at the instance of US President Donald Trump,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to hide their inefficiency by criticising Rahul Gandhi.

Stating there is no room for politics when it comes to protecting national security and integrity, he said that the state government is committed to working for national security.

He slammed Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for criticising Rahul Gandhi. He remarked that Kishan Reddy was sleeping under a blanket when he should have stood with the Centre.

“We stepped out and publicly supported the Centre. Despite not being acknowledged for it, we took out Tiranga Rally,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident and the Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said Telangana was the first to conduct a solidarity rally supporting the brave soldiers fighting.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the great leader’s statue in front of the Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat. Stating that Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as “Anti-Terrorism Day,” the Chief Minister reiterated that fighting terrorism is a firm resolve of every Indian citizen.

He expressed that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and P.V. Narasimha Rao in the area serve as a source of inspiration to all Indians in the mission to protect national integrity.

Revanth Reddy said that some narrow-minded people had opposed the installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near the Secretariat. He reminded that the Gandhi family and the Congress party have a history of making sacrifices for the country.

He praised the significant contribution of Late Rajiv Gandhi to national development, noting that he empowered the youth by reducing the voting age from 21 to 18 years and led the country towards the 21st century with a modern technological vision.

State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud, some ministers, MPs, and other public representatives participated in the ceremony.

