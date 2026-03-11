PM Modi arrives in Tiruchirappalli in traditional Tamil attire

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday evening wearing traditional Tamil attire, including a white dhoti (veshti) and shirt, drawing attention from supporters and officials during his visit to the city.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attended a government programme in Kerala before flying to Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi landed at Tiruchirappalli International Airport at around 4:45 p.m. in a private aircraft. From the airport, he left for Panchapur in an Indian Air Force helicopter, where a major government function has been organised.

At the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and flag off development projects worth about Rs 5,650 crore. The projects are being undertaken by major public sector organisations, including the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Indian Railways.

Among the key initiatives, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a city gas distribution network project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in the Nilgiris and Erode districts, being developed with an investment of Rs 3,680 crore.

The project aims to expand access to piped natural gas and promote cleaner energy infrastructure in the region.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a lubricant oil manufacturing plant set up by Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai at a cost of Rs 1,490 crore.

The facility is expected to strengthen India’s energy sector and enhance industrial capacity. In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate 89 rural roads, totalling 370 kilometres, built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, improving connectivity in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway 81.

During the event, the Prime Minister will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains, and one passenger train service, further strengthening railway connectivity in the state.

After the government programme, PM Modi willaddress a public meeting organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a nearby venue.

Notably, the Prime Minister has on several previous occasions worn traditional Tamil attire during his visits to the state, a gesture widely seen as a mark of respect for Tamil culture and heritage.

