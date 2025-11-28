PM Modi arrives in Raipur for 60th DGP-IGP conference; HM Amit Shah inaugurates key sessions

Raipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday evening has electrified the political atmosphere, marking his second visit to the state within weeks and the first time he will stay overnight for three consecutive days.

Touching down at Swami Vivekananda Airport (Mana) at around 7 pm after back-to-back engagements in Karnataka and Goa, PM Modi was accorded a rousing reception by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, Governor Raman Deka, Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, and a host of cabinet ministers.

Senior BJP leaders like state president Kiran Singh Deo, former CM Raman Singh, and MLAs Rajesh Munat and Purandar Mishra also joined the welcome.

The high-profile visit coincides with the inauguration of the 60th All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGP-IGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus in Naya Raipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived earlier in the day, formally kicked off the three-day conclave (November 28-30), attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB Director Tapan Deka, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and heads of all state police forces and central agencies.

Raipur has been transformed into a fortress, with multi-layered security by the Special Protection Group (SPG), NSG commandos, CRPF, and state police, including drone surveillance and traffic diversions.

PM Modi, who proceeded straight from the airport to the Speaker's Bhavan in Naya Raipur, will chair the conference's business and valedictory sessions on November 29-30.

Discussions will focus on critical internal security challenges, including countering Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in Bastar—where recent joint operations have decimated Naxal ranks—cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, border management, and implementing new criminal laws.

States will present crime-control innovations, with Chhattisgarh positioned as a model for LWE eradication.

Known for his hands-on approach since 2014, PM Modi has consistently dedicated extended time to these meetings, fostering candid dialogues on modern policing. He will also present the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

This edition's hosting in Chhattisgarh—only the second time for the state—highlights its pivotal role in national security.

As PM Modi tweeted post-arrival: "After two very special programmes in Karnataka and Goa, landed in Chhattisgarh to take part in the DGP/IGP Conference... There will be extensive interactions with top officials on ways to strengthen India's security apparatus."

The event concludes Sunday evening, after which PM Modi will depart for Delhi.

