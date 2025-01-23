PM Modi, Amit Shah, Leaders Pay Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary.

"I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and Maharashtra's development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respect to Balasaheb Thackeray, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the ideals of Sanatan culture and nationalism.

"The revered Balasaheb Thackeray, who was lifelong dedicated to the ideals of Sanatan culture and nationalism, always placed the nation's welfare above all else. Even in adverse circumstances, Balasaheb never compromised on his principles, and his ideological firmness will continue to inspire us forever," he said in a post on X.

"On the birth anniversary of the strong nationalist Balasaheb Thackeray, we bow to him with deep respect," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde also paid his tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Humble tributes to the venerable Hindu heart emperor, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary, in his sacred memory," Shinde said in a post on X.

Aditya Thackeray also paid tribute on X, "Hindu Hriday Samrat, there will never be another like him. On his birth anniversary, a humble tribute!" Aditya's post read.

Balasaheb Thackeray was the founder of the Shiv Sena party and was vocal about the issues of Maratha people and Hindus. (ANI)