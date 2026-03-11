PM Modi accuses DMK of delaying key central projects, calls NDA crucial for TN‘s development​

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of delaying the implementation of several major projects sanctioned by the Centre, claiming that such delays undermine the credibility of the Union government and hinder the state’s development. ​

Read More

Addressing a massive campaign rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Panchapur, Tiruchirappalli district, the Prime Minister said the formation of a strong NDA alliance was essential to accelerating Tamil Nadu’s growth and ensuring that central schemes reach people without obstruction. ​

PM Modi alleged that the DMK government, which came to power in 2021 under Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, had failed to fulfil its responsibilities and had slowed down the execution of several key development initiatives. ​

According to him, projects aimed at providing housing for the rural poor and major infrastructure initiatives, such as proposed high-speed rail connectivity between cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, were not being implemented efficiently due to the state government’s lack of cooperation. ​

“The DMK government is delaying the implementation of several schemes simply to avoid giving credit to the central government,” PM Modi said. “Such actions only harm the people of Tamil Nadu.” ​

Highlighting the importance of agriculture in the state, the Prime Minister said farmers in the Cauvery delta region formed the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s food security. ​

However, he alleged that the DMK government had failed to raise the paddy support price and had not built adequate grain storage infrastructure. ​

“Where are the storage facilities that the DMK promised farmers?” PM Modi asked, claiming that farmers were still waiting for answers. ​

He further accused the state government of prioritising political interests over public welfare and protecting those responsible for administrative failures. ​

The Prime Minister also referred to allegations of corruption, claiming that a minister from Tiruchirappalli had been involved in a job-for-money scam that shattered the dreams of young people from poor and middle-class families seeking employment. ​

Raising concerns about law and order, PM Modi alleged that crimes against women had increased under the DMK government. ​

“Women are forced to live in fear under this administration,” he said, adding that the NDA alliance would ensure a safer environment where criminals, not citizens, would live in fear. ​

He also noted that the Union government had extended loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu and reiterated that faster coordination between the Centre and the state was necessary to unlock the state’s full development potential. ​

--IANS

aal/dan