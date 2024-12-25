PM Modi Accuses Congress of Ignoring Babasaheb Ambedkar's Role in Water Conservation

Khajuraho: In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Babasaheb Ambedkar guided India's water conservation efforts but Congress never gave Babasaheb credit for these water conservation initiatives.

Addressing a public rally here today, PM Modi said that where there is good governance, both current challenges and the future are given attention.

"Unfortunately, Congress governments ruled the country for a long time, believing that governance was their birthright, but they were never truly connected to governance. Where Congress is, governance cannot happen," he said.

"In the past, Congress governments were experts in making announcements, but people never benefited from them. Congress governments neither had intentions nor the seriousness to implement plans. Today, we are witnessing the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Farmers in MP are receiving Rs 12,000 through this scheme. In MP, there is the Ladli Behna Yojana, and if we hadn't opened bank accounts for women, could this scheme have been successful?" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that for generations, farmers in Bundelkhand have struggled for a drop of water.

"These conditions arose because Congress never thought about permanent solutions to the water crisis. After the country gained independence, the first thing that was done was Jal Shakti and who thought about it? The truth was suppressed, was it kept hidden and in the intoxication of giving credit to one person? After the country gained independence, it was the vision of a great leader, Babasaheb Ambedkar, that guided India's water resources and water conservation efforts. Even today, the Central Water Commission owes its existence to Ambedkar's efforts, but Congress never gave Babasaheb credit for these water conservation efforts," PM Modi said.

"When Atal ji's government came to power, they worked seriously to solve water-related challenges, but after 2004, Congress dismantled those efforts. Today, our government is focusing on river-linking projects," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister said that it is an inspiring day for all.

"Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal ji. For years, he has taught many activists like me. Atal ji's contribution to the country's development will always remain etched in our memories. In Madhya Pradesh, the construction of over 1100 Atal Gram Seva Sadans is starting today, and the first instalment for this has already been released. These will give a new momentum to rural development," he said.

PM Modi also emphasized that good governance is the hallmark of BJP governments.

"The people of the country have continuously elected the BJP government at the centre for the third time. In Madhya Pradesh, people are consistently choosing the BJP, and behind this, the trust in good governance is the strongest. I confidently say that whenever BJP has had the opportunity to serve the nation, we have broken old records and achieved success in the works of public welfare and development. The success of government schemes is measured by how much they benefit the people; this is the standard of good governance," PM Modi said. (ANI)