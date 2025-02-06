PM Modi Accuses Congress of Hatred Towards Ambedkar, Claims Party Tried to Defeat Him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Congress of "hatred and anger" towards BR Ambedkar and said they were raising slogan of 'Jai Bhim' due to compulsion.

Replying in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on President's Address, PM Modi alleged that Congress did all to defeat Ambedkar in elections due to its "hatred"

He said Congress did not confer Bharat Ratna on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"It is well documented how much anger and hatred Congress had towards Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. It is well documented how much anger Congress had towards Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. They felt irritated with his words. Due to this anger, they did everything to defeat Babasaheb in the two elections (1952, 1954) . They did not consider Babasaheb worthy of the Bharat Ratna. Today due to compulsions they are having to raise the slogan of 'Jai Bhim'. Congress is expert in changing colours. This can be clearly seen," PM Modi said.

He accused Congress of destabalising elected governments when it was in power at the Centre.

He alleged that a reason for the "present condition" of Congress is that rather than trying to improve its own position, it is busy impeding progress of others.

"Congress destabilised the governments. Because their motto remains, 'Dusre ki lakeer chhoti karo (to limit others)'. This is why Congress' condition is like this. The country's grand-old party, connected with freedom struggle, and this is their plight? Aap apni lakeer lambi karne main mehnat kijiye to kabhi na kabhi desh apko bhi ye 10 meter dur yahan ane ka avsar degi [If they would have thought about themselves, they would get a chance to sit on the ruling side (in the Parliament)]," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said attempts were being made to spread "caste poison" in the society.

"Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties have been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," PM Modi said.

The House later adopted the motion of thanks to the President's address. (ANI)