PM-KISAN scheme becomes economic lifeline for small farmers in MP

Harda, March 24 (IANS) Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has emerged as a robust economic pillar supporting millions of small and marginal farmers across the country.

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Designed exclusively for those who need it most, the scheme provides an annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

This amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each at four-month intervals, ensuring timely and uninterrupted support throughout the cropping cycle.

To date, the government has successfully transferred 22 instalments, bringing much-needed relief to farmers grappling with rising input costs and uncertain weather patterns.

In the villages of Harda district, the scheme’s impact is clearly visible on the ground. Narendra Bhati, a farmer from Balagaon village, says the PM-KISAN has been nothing short of a boon since its inception.

“Earlier, I had to borrow money at high interest rates to buy seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Now, the money comes straight into my account before every season. I can purchase inputs at market rates without any middlemen, which has brought down my production costs significantly,” he explains.

For Bhati and thousands like him, the direct cash transfer has eliminated dependency on costly credit and middlemen, allowing better planning and investment in quality materials.

Nandkishore Gaur, another farmer from the same region, echoes similar sentiments.

He points out that the timely receipt of all three instalments has ensured that minor agricultural tasks never stall.

“Whether it is ploughing the field, buying seeds or maintaining the standing crop, the funds arrive exactly when I need them. I no longer face financial hardships mid-season,” Gaur says.

The predictability of the support has given farmers the confidence to focus entirely on cultivation rather than worrying about cash flow.

Chandrakant Sitoke from Jhundgaon village appreciates the scheme’s structure but believes there is room for improvement.

“Receiving financial assistance three times a year has made managing expenses much easier. Still, if the instalment could be raised from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, farmers would get even greater relief. It would allow us to invest more in modern techniques and strengthen our financial position,” he suggests.

His view reflects a common aspiration among beneficiaries to further enhance the scheme’s benefits.

Ashok Gurjar, a resident of Chhidgaon Tamoli village, highlights how the scheme has significantly reduced his financial burden.

“I no longer need to take loans for fertilisers and seeds. Earlier, buying on credit meant paying extra interest. Now, with direct cash in hand, I purchase everything at lower prices and have become self-reliant,” Gurjar states.

He adds that the scheme's transparency is its biggest strength. Since the money is deposited directly into bank accounts, there are no intermediaries or deductions, ensuring every rupee reaches the farmer. This direct benefit transfer model has built immense trust within the farming community.

Farmers across Harda district said that the scheme has not only provided financial assistance but also instilled a new sense of self-confidence. Small and marginal farmers, who once lagged behind due to limited resources, are now able to adopt modern agricultural practices more efficiently.

The ₹6,000 annual support is helping them invest in better seeds, advanced equipment and timely irrigation, leading to improved productivity. The scheme’s success is also visible in the growing demand for its continuation and expansion.

Farmers strongly believe that such initiatives should continue without interruption and cover an even larger number of beneficiaries in the coming years.

Many express deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing a programme that has brought tangible benefits to their lives.

“This scheme has economically empowered us and given us a new ray of hope,” says one farmer, summing up the collective sentiment.

Experts note that PM-KISAN has played a pivotal role in reducing rural indebtedness and promoting self-reliance among the farming fraternity.

By eliminating the need for middlemen and ensuring full transparency, the scheme has strengthened the bond between the government and farmers.

With 22 instalments already delivered, the programme continues to serve as a steady source of income support, helping small farmers navigate the challenges of agriculture more effectively.

Looking ahead, farmers hope the scope of PM-KISAN will be widened further. If the assistance amount is enhanced and more farmers are included, the scheme could become an even stronger driver of agricultural growth in India.

For now, in villages like Balagaon, Jhundgaon and Chhidgaon Tamoli, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi stands as a shining example of how targeted government support can transform the lives of those who feed the nation.

--IANS

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