PM-KISAN scheme a 'boon' for farmers, say Chandauli beneficiaries; praise transparency

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district are reaping the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, calling it a boon (vardaan) that is transforming their agricultural journey.

Thousands of small and marginal farmers in the region have praised the scheme for its timely financial assistance, especially during the paddy season when agricultural input costs are at their peak.

Speaking to IANS, Rakesh Kumar, a farmer from the district, said, "Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi comes directly into our account. There is no need for a middleman. This is the peak cropping season, and we face many challenges. This scheme is helping us immensely when it is needed the most. It is like the biggest boon, a 'vardaan', for us farmers. It is helping us avoid loans from local moneylenders, which otherwise burden us later."

The PM-KISAN scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers in three equal instalments, directly transferred into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Fully funded by the Government of India, the scheme aims to support farmers with input costs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, thereby promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing rural debt.

Another farmer, Ajay, echoed the sentiment, saying, "This scheme is indeed a ‘Samman Yojana’ for us. It boosts our finances and helps us improve our farming practices. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for this economic support. Agriculture is the backbone of our country, and this transparent system of direct benefit transfer is very effective. We even get a text message when the money is credited."

Farmer Shyam Singh added, "The Samman Nidhi amount reaches our accounts on time. It helps us buy seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides without delay. This scheme has brought relief and confidence to us. We no longer need to borrow from the village sahukars."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Scheme on Saturday, from Varanasi, transferring Rs 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of farmers."

Thanks to the regular instalment of funds, farmers in Chandauli can prepare their fields and invest in quality inputs without financial stress.

For many, the scheme not only strengthens livelihoods but also preserves dignity by reducing dependency on informal credit sources.

With more than 9 crore farmers benefitting across India, the PM-KISAN Yojana continues to be hailed as one of the most impactful support systems for the country’s agricultural community.

--IANS

rs/rad