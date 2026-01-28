PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Abhiyan aims to improve life of tribals: MP Guv

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Wednesday that the objective of the Prime Minister's Janman Abhiyan and Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Development Campaign is to expand basic facilities and improve the standard of living in tribal areas.

The Governor said this while addressing the gathering of tribals during a programme organised at a village in Chhindwara district.

During his address, Governor Patel instructed the officials to ensure that eligible families receive the benefits of the government schemes in a timely and quality-oriented manner.

He commended the Chhindwara district administration for being a leader in the country in PM Awas Yojana (housing scheme) construction under the PM Janman Abhiyan.

Governor Patel stressed the importance of timely testing, treatment, and awareness regarding sickle cell anaemia and tuberculosis.

He told the tribal community that the state government provides free medicines to patients and encouraged them to take their medication regularly.

During the programme, Governor Patel held a cordial discussion with the students of the newly established tribal girls' hostel in the gram panchayat.

He encouraged them to study diligently, strive for success in life, and wished them a bright future.

On this occasion, the Governor also launched 'Swachhta Saathi Wash on Wheels Plus' service, an initiative of the state government, to implement the Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission (Central government schemes) at the grassroots level.

This service was launched by Governor Patel on September 26, 2024.

He was told that under this service, regular cleaning and necessary repairs of individual and institutional toilets are being carried out at a fixed service charge.

"At present, 50 workers engaged in cleaning 55,000 individual and institutional toilets have earned an income of more than Rs 55 lakh."

The Governor also visited a health check-up camp organised under the National Program for the Prevention and Control of Sickle Cell and Non-Communicable Diseases in Bhodiyapani gram panchayat in the district and interacted with the patients.

