Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (IANS) In a high-level review meeting held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired the sixth Governing Body meeting of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Unity Trust, with a sharp focus on elevating the Statue of Unity (SOU) and its surroundings into a world-class tourism destination.

As part of the strategic vision, the Governing Body discussed in detail proposals to develop trekking trails, scenic walkways, and a hospitality district in the hills near SOU.

Plans to install a replica of the Sardar Sarovar Dam near the main entrance were also explored to enrich the tourist experience. The Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, continues to draw lakhs of visitors from across India and abroad.

Recognising the growing tourist footfall, the Trust emphasised the need to fast-track the development of adequate residential and tourism infrastructure in a planned manner.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Unity Trust, established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, functions as an autonomous body under the Gujarat Government.

Its primary mandate is to preserve the legacy of Sardar Patel through the creation of a national memorial and implementation of public welfare initiatives in his name.

The 10-member Governing Body includes top bureaucrats such as the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, and senior secretaries from the finance, urban development, forests and environment, and roads and buildings departments.

During the meeting, Amit Arora, CEO of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Authority, presented a comprehensive update on ongoing and upcoming tourism development projects in the region. He outlined the roadmap for expanding tourist amenities and strengthening infrastructure.

The body also discussed plans to build institutional frameworks for future in-house maintenance and operations of the SOU complex, aiming to ensure high standards of upkeep and management.

Senior officials in attendance included Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, SSNNL Chairman Mukesh Puri, Finance Secretary T. Natarajan, Urban Development Secretary Thennarasan, Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Avantika Singh, and Secretary of Roads and Buildings Prabhat Patelia, among others.

