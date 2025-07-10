Planning to use voter list for upcoming local body elections: Maha SEC

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The Maharashtra State Election (SEC). Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday instructed that the voter list for the legislative assembly, with names registered as of July 1, 2025, will be used for these elections, and preparations should align accordingly.

“This is because the preparations for the upcoming local body elections are underway, considering the number of voters, polling stations, available electronic voting machines (EVMs) and manpower,” he said.

Waghmare, who was accompanied by the State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani and other commission officials, chaired a video conference with district collectors to discuss preliminary preparations for the elections to Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats.

He stated that if a separate voter list is not prepared for local body elections; instead, the voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India is used.

Preliminary discussions with the Election Commission of India have confirmed the availability of the voter list as of July 1, 2025.

Since local body elections follow a multi-member system, the number of polling stations will be higher than that for legislative elections. The State Election Commission has set specific criteria for determining polling stations through a separate order, said Waghmare.

He emphasised ensuring facilities at polling stations for general voters, persons with disabilities, and all sections of society. Additionally, an accurate assessment of available EVMs should be conducted, and the State Election Commission is making every effort to ensure sufficient EVMs are available as needed.

Kakani added that the first-level inspection of EVMs should be initiated immediately to ensure they are ready for the elections. Necessary measures for the security of EVMs should be implemented promptly. Preparations for polling station locations, the condition of polling station buildings, and all related facilities should begin now.

Additionally, regular reviews of manpower availability or shortages should be conducted, and coordination with relevant divisional commissioners is necessary to ensure the timely availability of manpower as required.

--IANS

sj/dan