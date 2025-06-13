Plane crash: Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Vijay Rupani, 12 Rajasthan residents

Jaipur, June 13 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed deep condolences over the tragic death of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in a plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Calling Rupani a leader of humble nature, Gehlot recalled his association with him during his tenure as the Gujarat Congress in-charge.

Gehlot said, "The untimely demise of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely saddening. He was a person of humble nature. I had the opportunity to work during his tenure while serving as the Congress in-charge for Gujarat."

"I pray to God to grant peace to his soul and strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

Gehlot also mourned the death of 12 people from Rajasthan in the same incident, stating that the tragedy has left everyone shocked and heartbroken.

"So far, 12 residents of Rajasthan have been reported dead in this tragic accident. This unexpected incident has deeply shaken all of us. I once again pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and the strength to their grieving families to endure this immense loss," Gehlot said.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died on Thursday after an Air India aircraft carrying him and 241 others crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

Rupani served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 2016 till 2021, after winning the Legislative Assembly elections from the Rajkot seat.

The London-bound flight AI 171, which Rupani took on Thursday, was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national, apart from two pilots and 10 cabin crew members. Operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the flight took off around 1.47 p.m., slightly delayed from its scheduled time, and went down in the next few minutes after being given clearance for takeoff.

