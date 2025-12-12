Places associated with Lord Krishna in MP's Dhar and Jhabua to be developed as pilgrimage sites: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Dec 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that places associated with Lord Krishna in tribal-dominated districts -- Dhar and Jhabua -- will be included in the 'Sri Krishna Patheya' pilgrimage sites in the state.

The Chief Minister made this announcement addressing the devotees at the 'Krishna Dharma Mahotsav' held at a village in Jhabua district, which was organised by the Pranami Sampradaya on Friday.

'Krishna Patheya', is an ambitious project of Chief Minister Yadav to develop places associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites akin to the 'Ram Gaman Path' being developed jointly by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the state government, there are four places in Madhya Pradesh where Lord Krishna had visited on different occasions.

These four sites, which are located in different parts of the state are -- Sandipani Ashram, Narayan Dham, Amjhera Dham and Janapav Dham.

It is believed that Lord Krishna had studied at the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain.

Narayan Dham, a religious site located in Dhar district, commemorates the bond between Lord Krishna and his poor Brahmin friend Sudama.

Amjhera Dham, which is also located in Dhar district, it is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated Goddess Rukmini's brother Rukmi and 'abducted' her with her consent from this place.

Addressing the religious event virtually from Bhopal on Friday, Chief Minister Yadav said, "The Pranami Dharma is a path rooted in devotion of Lord Krishna, spritual wisdom and principles of universal brotherhood. This festival is unique confluence of tradition, decoration, social reform and spiritual unity."

The Chief Minister noted that the Pranami sect was widely propagated by Swami Prananath and his disciple Maharaja Chhatrasal.

Among the three principal dhams of the Pranami Sampradaya, one is Padmavati Puri, which is located in Panna district.

Chief Minister Yadav concluded his address extending his best wishes for the 'Dharma Mahotsav' and the followers of Pranami Sampradaya.

