"Pivotal role in cinema, creativity": PM Modi lauds Maharashtra Pavilion at Waves Summit

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Maharashtra's significant contribution to India's cinema and creative industries, calling the state a vital force in nurturing artistic talent and shaping the country's cultural narrative.

Speaking during his visit to the Maharashtra Pavilion at the Waves Summit, PM Modi emphasised the state's historic role in the evolution of Indian cinema.





"When it comes to cinema and creativity, Maharashtra has a pivotal role. The state has nurtured generations of people associated with the world of creativity and cinema. Maharashtra's cultural depth and artistic energy continue to influence the entertainment sector positively. Visited the Maharashtra Pavilion during the Waves Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

PM Modi also visited the Bharat Pavilion at the event, which highlights India's cinematic heritage and showcases opportunities within the creative economy.





"The Bharat Pavilion at Waves showcases our cinematic tradition and the opportunities that await in our country. I call upon the world to come to India and explore the creative opportunities here!" another post on X reads.

Emphasising the immense potential of India's creative economy, stating that in the coming years, its contribution to the country's GDP is set to increase significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is emerging as a global hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, and music.

Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 today at the Jio World Convention Centre, the Prime Minister noted the promising growth opportunities in the live concert industry and the vast potential in the global animation market, which currently stands at over USD 430 billion and is projected to double in the next decade.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this presents a significant opportunity for India's animation and graphics industry, urging stakeholders to leverage this expansion for greater international reach.

Calling upon India's young creators to drive the nation's Orange Economy forward, acknowledging that their passion and hard work are shaping a new wave of creativity, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that whether they are musicians from Guwahati, podcasters from Kochi, game designers in Bengaluru, or filmmakers in Punjab, their contributions are fuelling India's growing creative sector.

He assured that the government stands firmly behind creative professionals, supporting them through initiatives like Skill India, Startup Support, policies for the AVGC Industry, and global platforms like WAVES. He remarked that every effort is being made to build an environment where innovation and imagination are valued, fostering new dreams and empowering individuals to bring those dreams to life.

PM Modi highlighted that WAVES will serve as a major platform where Creativity meets Coding, Software blends with Storytelling, and Art merges with Augmented Reality. He urged young creators to make the most of this opportunity, dream big, and dedicate their efforts to realising their visions.

Underscoring the importance of Creative Responsibility in a technology-driven 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that as technology increasingly influences human lives, extra efforts are needed to preserve emotional sensitivity and cultural richness.

He remarked that the creative world holds the power to foster human compassion and deepen societal consciousness. He asserted that the goal is not to create robots but to nurture individuals with heightened sensitivity, emotional depth, and intellectual richness--qualities that cannot stem from information overload or technological speed alone.

WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world. (ANI)

