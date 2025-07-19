Pioneering warrior who challenged British rule: PM Modi's tributes to Mangal Pandey on his birth anniv

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a "pioneering warrior" who challenged British authority and remains a lasting symbol of courage and patriotism.

Recognised as one of the earliest voices of resistance, Mangal Pandey played a key role in the events that sparked the Revolt of 1857, which eventually led to the dissolution of the East India Company and the establishment of direct British rule under the Government of India Act of 1858.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to the great freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering warrior of the country who challenged British rule. His story of courage and valour will continue to be a source of inspiration for the people of the nation."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined in paying homage to Pandey on social media, calling him an "inspiration for patriotism" and acknowledging his pivotal role in igniting the flames of revolt.

"On the birth anniversary of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the 1857 uprising, an unparalleled warrior, and an inspiration for patriotism, I offer countless salutations," Shah posted on X.

"Mangal Pandey, with the spark of his valour, turned the 1857 uprising into a massive flame, shaking the foundations of British rule. Under his leadership, the Barrackpore Cantonment became the centre of the freedom movement, and a wave of independence swept across the country, unsettling the British. Every youth of the nation should draw inspiration from the life of the great freedom fighter Mangal Pandey for dedication to the motherland," he added.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda saluted Pandey's sacrifice and said his legacy will continue to motivate future generations.

"I offer my countless salutations to the brave son of Mother India, the pioneer of the 1857 freedom struggle, the immortal revolutionary Mangal Pandey, on his birth anniversary. With his unparalleled valour, he struck at the foundations of the British Empire, igniting a revolution that kindled the flame of freedom in the hearts of the countrymen," Nadda posted on X.

"The tales of his struggle against subjugation in the country will continue to pave the way for future generations to serve the nation for ages to come," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute and acknowledged Pandey's critical role in awakening the national consciousness.

"On the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Mangal Pandey, who sounded the trumpet of rebellion in India's first war of independence, I pay my respects to him. By initiating the struggle against British rule, he awakened a new consciousness of freedom in the country. His sacrifice and dedication will continue to inspire the coming generations of the nation forever," Singh posted on X.

Mangal Pandey, born in Nagwa village of Ballia district in present-day Uttar Pradesh, hailed from a Brahmin family. He joined the Bengal Army in 1849 and by 1857 was serving as a sepoy in the 5th Company of the 34th Bengal Native Infantry.

In March of that year (1857), Pandey's act of defiance became the motivation for a large uprising against colonial rule.

