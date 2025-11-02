'Pinnacle of jungle raj': Congress slams Bihar govt over Mokama murder case

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Reacting to the arrest of JD-U candidate from Bihar's Mokama, Anant Singh, in the murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav, Congress on Sunday slammed the NDA government, calling the incident the “pinnacle of jungle raj.”

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday weighed in on the murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav, offering insights into the local political dynamics in Mokama Assembly constituency

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, “Dular Chand Yadav was supporting the RJD, while Piyush Priyadarshi belongs to the Dhanuk community. In Mokama, the Bhumihar population is dominant and influential; both sides, RJD and JD(U), have strong Bhumihar candidates. The Dhanuk and backward communities, whose votes are crucial, have become aware and are determined to contest this time. Dular Chand Yadav had tried to get a ticket from the RJD but didn’t succeed, so it’s possible his strategy was to join the Jan Suraaj Party and campaign for them…”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also reacted sharply to the arrest of JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh in connection with Yadav’s killing, accusing the NDA of lawlessness in the state.

He said, “This is the pinnacle of jungle raj, the NDA should at least apologise to the country and to Bihar. Now, the NDA must explain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tell us whose 'jungle raj' is this? Tell us, Nitish Kumar, whose 'jungle raj' is this? All across Bihar, there are murders, abductions, loot and dacoities; bodies are being found openly, bullets are being fired in the open. Dularchand Yadav was dragged and killed, and then his body was even run over by a vehicle…”

The case has drawn significant attention in Bihar’s political circles.

According to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma, Anant Singh, the JD-U’s Mokama candidate, was arrested in connection with the killing of 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, a local strongman and former RJD leader.

Police said the incident took place on October 30 near Khushhal Chak in Mokama. Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, also known as Lallu Mukhiya, was campaigning with his supporters, accompanied by Yadav.

Around the same time, Anant Singh and his supporters were reportedly passing through the same area. A heated argument broke out between the groups, escalating into stone pelting and violence, during which Yadav was killed.

The arrest comes just days before polling in Bihar. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

--IANS

rs/uk