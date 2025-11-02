‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ to boost ease of travel for women, girls: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Encouraging women to register for the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card', Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the facility will pave the way for free and convenient travel of city women, girls aged above 12 years and transgender individuals in DTC buses.

Urging women and girls to enrol for the card online, CM Gupta said, in a message on X, “The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgender.”

The personalised smart card will carry the name and photograph of the cardholder. In addition to enabling free travel within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster Bus network, the card will be top-up/recharge enabled, allowing its use across other transit systems as well.

“Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses,” said CM Gupta in a message, attached with a video clip showing a photo of the card.

CM Gupta said, “This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women's power.”

According to an official statement, the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

It will allow free travel only on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses, and support recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes. "To obtain the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof,” said the statement.

Earlier, the DTC issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for Empanelment of Banks for Issuance of Smart Cards for travelling in all the Public Transport Systems in Delhi and Bus Travel Card for Women/Transgender (Both NCMC Cards).

This NCMC card shall be used in its NCMC Compliant AFCS Project using PoS/ETIM besides other modes of Public Transport, said an official statement.

During the empanelment of banks and financial institutions for issuing Smart Cards, the DTC clarified that the arrangement shall be for five years.

The online registration for the Saheli Card is open on the official website of the Delhi government and the portal for the Saheli Card.

The Saheli Card is aimed at replacing the old paper pink ticket method, which had limitations and was prone to misuse and inefficiencies. The smart card will also ensure that benefits reach true residents. The scheme shall also ensure that the scheme does not get misused by people from outside Delhi.

The DTC is presently operating 44 bus depots on 24 X7 basis in Delhi and one in Noida. Till July, it had an active fleet of 3,266 (1950 Electric and 1,694 CNG) operated from these 44 depots.

The bus depots are further divided into four regions - North, East, West and South - each headed by a Regional Manager, and each depot is headed by a Depot Manager. In addition, the DTC has 4 corporate offices and 40 Pass Sections across the Capital.

