Pillar work for park on TN's Puzhal lake shore trigger alarm among residents

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) A new park being constructed along the shores of Puzhal Lake - one of Chennai's most crucial drinking water sources - has sparked a major controversy, with residents fearing that the project could weaken the reservoir's embankment and threaten nearby habitations.

Puzhal Lake, located in Tiruvallur district, supplies a significant share of Chennai's potable water. When the reservoir reaches full capacity, excess water is released through two sluice gates fitted with shutters. This surplus flows through a canal for about 11 km before reaching the Bay of Bengal near Sadayankuppam.

Flooding is already a recurring issue in several low-lying localities around the lake.

Despite this fragile hydrological setting, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has begun construction of a public park on an 8.17-acre stretch of land identified as a seepage-water accumulation area.

The project, part of the North Chennai Development Scheme, is estimated to cost Rs 16.96 crore.

As part of the work, more than 60 concrete pillars have been erected along the Chemmanal bank, directly opposite Jones Tower. Residents and local activists argue that such heavy civil works so close to the reservoir's edge could compromise the strength of the embankment. Their fears are not unfounded. In 2023, a minor weakening of the bund in the same zone resulted in noticeable water seepage, prompting the installation of a temporary concrete barrier just a few metres from the earthen embankment.

Locals explain that when the lake reaches its peak, seepage through the red-soil layers naturally slows down water movement, thereby reducing wave impact and preventing erosion. They now worry that the new pillars may disturb this natural protective mechanism.

People living in low-lying neighbourhoods fear that any further weakening of the bund could put thousands at risk. Residents suggest that the park could be easily relocated to the vacant land on the opposite side of the lake, near the temporary bus stand.

"Constructing anything within 200 metres of the lake is alarming. There are safer alternatives," one resident said.

A senior official from the Chennai Regional Water Resources Department confirmed that constructing a park in a waterlogged zone requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Water Resources Department.

"CMDA officials believe they will obtain the NOC after completing the project," the officer noted.

The official added that earlier proposals recommended building the park near the sluice gates, adjacent to existing concrete protection walls.

However, that plan was rejected, and the current site at Chemmanal was chosen.

"Some oversights happened earlier. At this stage, there is no practical way to halt the work," the officer said.

The situation has raised serious concerns about environmental stability, public safety, and the long-term security of Chennai's water infrastructure.

