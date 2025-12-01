PIL in Calcutta HC accuses Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay of conflict of interest

Kolkata: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday against West Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, alleging a conflict of interest.

The PIL states that despite being a state minister, Chattopadhyay is the president of an employee organisation of a private power company.

The petitioner, therefore. raised objections, saying this could create a conflict of interest.

The PIL was placed before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen. It has been admitted and the hearing is likely to be held on Tuesday.

The petitioner said that under the rules, no minister, whether of the Centre or a state, may hold the post of a labour union or employee organisation.

Allegedly in violation of those rules, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay -- the Trinamool Congress MLA from Khardah and the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister -- is holding the top post of an employee organisation of a private power company.

The petitioner claimed that despite repeatedly informing the state administration about the matter, no action has been taken. Consequently, he approached the court.

There was no official response from Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on the matter.

However, according to sources in the ruling Trinamool Congress, Chattopadhyay has resigned from most employee organisations following instructions from the party’s top leadership. The source added that his name may still appear as president of some organisations 'by mistake'.

"He has resigned from most of the trade unions and employee associations. His name may still remain in one of these organisations by mistake. If the matter has reached the court, the state minister will definitely respond through the legal process," a Trinamool Congress insider said.

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is a veteran Trinamool Congress leader and one of Mamata Banerjee’s oldest political aides, having worked closely with her since the mid-1980s during her days in the Congress and in her early confrontations with the CPI-M.

He was among the founding members of the Trinamool Congress when it was formed in 1998 and is widely regarded as one of the party's earliest elected legislators.

Over the years, Chattopadhyay has remained a prominent organisational figure in the party and has been elected multiple times to the West Bengal Assembly.

--IANS