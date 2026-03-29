Pickup truck plunges into 15-ft gorge in Chhattisgarh, ten injured

Raipur/Kabirdham, March 29 (IANS) At least ten people, including the driver, were seriously injured when a pickup truck carrying a team of caterers plunged into a deep gorge at Dhanikhuta Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district

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Four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and have been referred to the District Hospital in Kawardha for advanced treatment.

The vehicle was en route from Lohara towards the Rengakhar forest area late Saturday evening, carrying catering staff who were heading to prepare food for a wedding ceremony.

As the pickup truck navigated a sharp, winding turn at the treacherous Dhanikhuta Ghat section, the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle veered off the narrow road and fell approximately 15 feet into the gorge below, triggering panic and chaos at the spot.

Dhanikhuta Ghat is known for its hilly terrain, steep slopes, narrow stretches, and dangerous curves, making it a high-risk zone for road accidents.

Local residents and passersby immediately launched rescue operations, pulling out all the injured individuals from the gorge with great difficulty.

The ‘Dial 112’ emergency team also reached the site shortly after and assisted in shifting the victims. The injured were first rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sahaspur Lohara (Lohara Hospital), where they received initial medical aid.

After preliminary assessment and treatment, doctors referred the four critically injured persons -- including the driver, who sustained the most severe injuries -- to the District Hospital in Kawardha. The remaining six victims are also under medical observation.

This latest mishap has once again drawn attention to the poor road safety conditions on this ghat section. Locals have long been demanding the installation of proper crash barriers, warning signs, speed breakers, and better road widening to prevent such incidents. Several minor and major accidents have been reported on this route in the past due to the challenging topography and high-speed travel.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Preliminary inquiries suggest possible factors like over-speeding, mechanical failure, or driver fatigue, though official confirmation is awaited.

The incident has caused concern among local communities, especially as the wedding season increases the movement of catering teams and guests on these roads. District administration officials have assured that necessary safety measures will be reviewed and strengthened as a priority.

--IANS

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