PIB Fact Check debunks Pak propaganda claim of Rafale, S-400 destruction during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has once again exposed Pakistani propaganda being circulated on social media, which falsely claims that Pakistan destroyed India’s Rafale fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems during Operation Sindoor.

According to the PIB Fact Check, several Pakistan-based propaganda accounts are sharing a doctored, AI-generated video of former Indian Army chief, General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd), falsely portraying him as praising Pakistan’s military capabilities and admitting the alleged destruction of India’s defence assets.

“The video in question is fake and has been digitally manipulated using AI tools,” PIB Fact Check said in a post, rejecting the claims.

“General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) has NOT made any such remarks,” it clarified.

The government fact-checking agency warned that such fabricated content is being deliberately circulated to mislead citizens and undermine public confidence in India’s defence preparedness and military capabilities.

“Such fabricated content is intended to mislead citizens and undermine confidence in India’s defence capabilities. Verify facts. Stop misinformation,” PIB Fact Check said.

The fake video claims that Pakistan possesses superior weapons and equipment, and alleges that the destruction of Rafale jets and the S-400 missile defence system is proof of its military dominance over India. It even suggested that India needs to upgrade its defence equipment.

Countering this narrative, PIB Fact Check shared the authentic video clip in which General Malik is heard saying that during Operation Sindoor, neither country crossed each other’s borders, highlighting the evolution of modern warfare.

"During Operation Sindoor, we didn't even cross each other's border. Technological advancement is so immense. We now have standoff weapons; both nations have them. So we can hit each other while being away from the border," General Malik said in the original video.

"But definitely, in India we have better weapons and equipment," he stressed.

