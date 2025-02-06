PIB Debunks 'Fake Image' of Indian Migrants Deported from US, Clarifies it's from Guatemala

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday addressed the circulation of a misleading image that falsely claimed to show alleged illegal Indian migrants being deported by the United States, with the visual of them being handcuffed and their legs chained.

Terming it 'fake', the agency clarified that the image did not involve Indian migrants and the photograph actually depicted individuals who were deported to Guatemala, not India.

Sharing a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "A #Fake image is being shared on social media by many accounts with a claim that illegal Indian migrants have been handcuffed and their legs chained while being deported by the US."

"The image being shared in these posts does not pertain to Indians. Instead it shows those deported to Guatemala," the post added.

The clarification comes after over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US, were deported to India on Wednesday.

Earlier today, some of them arrived at Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat.

A US military C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Punjab's Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indian nationals.

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to the United States President Donald Trump to find solution to the issue of deportation of Indians who allegedly illegally migrated to the US.

Dhaliwal, who interacted with the media, said that 104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls US President Donald Trump his friend and should find a solution to the issue of deportation in a meeting.

"Modiji calls Trump (US President Donald Trump) his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue....104 Indians deported from the US arrived at Amritsar today. Of 104 persons, around 30 people are from Punjab. All of them are in good health condition," he said. (ANI)