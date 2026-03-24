Photo exhibition on visa fraud by British High Commission in Jalandhar​

Jalandhar, March 24 (IANS) The British High Commission, in collaboration with Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, organised a photo exhibition on campus as part of the ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ awareness campaign here on Tuesday. ​

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The initiative aimed to educate students and young travellers about the risks associated with visa fraud and irregular migration. ​

The exhibition was formally inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Amandeep Grewal, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh. ​

Dr Navroop Kaur extended a warm welcome to the guests. ​

The exhibition showcased real-life case studies, highlighting common tactics used by fraudsters and the serious consequences of falling victim to visa scams. ​

Students were sensitised to the risks of irregular migration, including financial loss, exploitation, and even a potential 10-year ban from travelling to the UK. Rajinder S Nagarkoti, Senior Adviser, Political, Media and Migration, British High Commission, also addressed the students and shared key insights about the ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign, encouraging them to remain vigilant and informed. ​

During the session, officials from the British High Commission informed the gathering about a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (+91 70652 51380), which provides verified guidance on UK travel in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. ​

The platform helps users identify fraudulent practices and access authentic information on safe and legal travel routes. ​

Appreciating the initiative, Dr Ekta Khosla emphasised that awareness is the strongest tool to safeguard youth from visa fraud, adding that such efforts empower students to make informed, responsible, and secure decisions about their future abroad. ​

The initiative aligns with the India-UK Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, reflecting a shared commitment to combat irregular migration and promote safe mobility. ​

The programme was coordinated by Dr Rama Sharma, with support from Dr Ramnita Saini Sharda, Coordinator of Global Linkages. ​

Adding a cultural touch, students from the Music Vocal Department presented a “Folk Guldasta,” while the Music Instrumental Department performed a folk orchestra under the guidance of Dr Prem Sagar and Dr Gunjan. ​

The exhibition proved to be highly informative and impactful, equipping students with essential knowledge to make safe and informed decisions regarding international travel.

--IANS

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