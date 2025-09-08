‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ to be celebrated in a bigger, grander way: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Aiming to step up cultural activities in the Capital, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate the festival ‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ in a bigger and grander manner this year, Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra said on Monday.

Highlighting the event’s historical and cultural significance, Mishra said that this year the festival will be celebrated in a grand way from November 2 to November 8.

“The objective of the Delhi government is to give this tradition international recognition and further strengthen Delhi’s position as the ‘Cultural Capital’, with special emphasis on promotion, publicity, and active participation of the local community,” said Mishra.

He said this year the festival will feature vibrant processions, cultural performances, qawwali, folk music, programmes showcasing historical glimpses, and displays of traditional fans.

Artists and social workers from different parts of Delhi will participate in the festivities, said Mishra.

“‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ is a symbol of Delhi’s Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (composite culture). For centuries, both Hindu and Muslim communities have come together to offer floral sheets and fans as a mark of reverence. This festival has always symbolised brotherhood, cultural unity, and collective celebration,” he said after a meeting with officials.

The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat was attended by senior officials, representatives from the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Revenue Department, Delhi Waqf Board, and Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan Society.

During the meeting, Mishra stated that ‘Phoolwalon Ki Sair’ is an identity of Delhi, and the Delhi Government is fully committed to reviving this centuries-old tradition.

He directed that all departments must ensure their active participation in the week-long celebration and present concrete plans to make the program grand and historically significant.

Earlier in the month, the government organised the city’s first-ever ‘Badariya: A Monsoon Farewell Festival’.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appreciated the initiative and said, “Badariya is not just a festival, but a celebration of Delhi’s diversity and the depth of Indian culture. It acts as a bridge connecting our traditions with the younger generation.”

She said the way the artists portrayed the beauty and emotions of the monsoon through music, dance, and painting was truly unforgettable. “Such festivals not only enrich Delhi culturally but also spread a message of brotherhood and unity in society,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

rch/dan