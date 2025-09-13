PFI Bihar President arrested by NIA in Phulwari Sharif criminal conspiracy case

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested the Bihar state president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the 2022 Phulwari Sharif criminal conspiracy case.

Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi, a resident of the Hasanganj area of the district Katihar, Bihar, was nabbed from Kishanganj. He is the 19th accused to be arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, which was initially registered by the local police against 26 persons.

“The case RC-31/2022/NIA/DLI involved PFI associates in unlawful and anti-national activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups,” the NIA said in a statement.

The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony and intended to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force.

Members of PFI had indulged in spreading fear amongst the general public through promotion of PFI ideology seeking to establish the rule of Islam in India as envisaged in the outfit’s seized vision document titled “India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India, Internal Document: Not for circulation”.

Accused Mehboob Alam was found to be part of the PFI conspiracy as stated in the said document, seized from Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, Patna, on July 11, 2022.

Along with co-accused persons, he was engaged in recruitment, training, meetings and anti-national activities of PFI, as per the NIA investigations.

He had also raised funds and provided them to the co-accused persons and PFI cadres.

Investigations in the case under the IPC and UA(P) Act are continuing.

It may be noted here that the security agencies are leaving no stone unturned in grabbing the members of the now-banned PFI, and the arrest of the Bihar PFI president is likely to provide crucial details in the Phulwari Sharif criminal conspiracy case.

--IANS

sas/uk