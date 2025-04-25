Petitioner in 1984 riots case appeals for justice following Pahalgam tragedy, pens letter to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Advocate Gurlad Singh Kehlon, the main petitioner in the Supreme Court case concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In his letter, he expresses profound sorrow over the tragedy, which has not only shaken the nation but also deeply resonated with the global community's sense of humanity.

The brutal killings have unleashed a wave of grief and outrage, highlighting the fragility of life and the persistent threats to peaceful coexistence.

Kehlon, who is actively pursuing justice for the innocent Sikhs affected by the horrific events of 1984, draws parallels between those painful memories and the ongoing violence against minority communities in India. He emphasises that such incidents serve as grim reminders of the shadows of the past that continue to haunt the present.

The Pahalgam massacre has raised serious concerns about potential external influences behind the tragedy. Kehlon points to inflammatory statements made by individuals such as Pakistani General Army Munir, Srinagar MP Sayed Aga Rehulah Khan, and PDP MLA Wahid Pra, accusing them of inciting violence. He argues that their remarks, which appear to justify attacks on Hindu and Sikh communities, align disturbingly with narratives propagated by external forces like Pakistan's ISI and Army. These actions, he asserts, have fostered an environment of fear and hostility, turning innocent civilians into targets of terror.

Kehlon urges the Prime Minister to take decisive action against those who instigate violence and division, stressing the importance of safeguarding national security and promoting societal harmony. He calls for a united effort to counter external influences and ensure justice and protection for all communities.

In closing, Kehlon appeals for steadfast action to secure peace and justice, envisioning an India that stands as a beacon of love, unity, and resilience against hatred and tyranny. He expresses hope that the Prime Minister will address this grave issue with the urgency it demands. (ANI)

