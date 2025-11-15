Pet owners seek deadline extension as Chennai’s dog microchipping drive faces long lines, portal glitches

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) With the November 23 deadline for microchipping pet dogs fast approaching, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) ambitious registration drive has run into severe congestion, technical hurdles, and mounting frustration among thousands of pet owners struggling to complete the mandatory process.

The civic body has procured two lakh microchip devices and 80 RFID readers at a total cost of ₹5.19 crore. Each chip costs around ₹300, but GCC is offering the microchipping service free of charge at its designated centres.

The initiative aims to create a comprehensive database of pet dogs for effective urban animal management, said Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer with the Corporation.

Currently, microchipping is being carried out at six centres — Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, T Nagar and Nanganallur — operational throughout the week.

In Sholinganallur, the procedure is conducted only on Sundays, officials said.

However, the limited number of centres has resulted in long queues and overcrowding.

Residents say they are forced to wait for hours, often returning home without getting their pets attended to.

“It’s nearly impossible to meet the deadline at this pace,” said a frustrated pet owner, urging authorities to extend the deadline or immediately open more microchipping camps across the city.

To reduce the pressure on GCC centres, the Corporation has authorised private veterinary hospitals to conduct microchipping. But the move has raised concerns over inconsistent pricing.

While many clinics charge between ₹500 and ₹750 depending on the breed, some are reportedly demanding as much as ₹3,000 for the same service, prompting complaints from pet owners already burdened by the short deadline.

Adding to their worries, several residents say the GCC portal is not updating their microchip details or rabies vaccination records even after completing the procedure at private clinics.

Many claim that their licence status remains stuck at ‘pending’ despite uploading all required information.

The absence of clear instructions or FAQs on the GCC website has further deepened confusion among users.

Meanwhile, crowding at the centres has triggered occasional scuffles among dogs standing in long lines, leading some owners to suggest the use of muzzles to avoid fights during the wait.

Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar said the Corporation is open to considering a deadline extension if the public formally expresses the need, offering a glimmer of hope to thousands still waiting to complete the process.

