‘Performance very low, failing in duties’: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s one-year tenure as LoP

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed one year as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, the BJP on Wednesday sharply criticised his performance, calling it “very low” and accusing him of failing to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities.

BJP leaders alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi was frequently absent from the House for extended periods and spent too much time abroad, undermining his ability to represent the Opposition effectively.

“In the last year, the country’s politics has changed a lot. Today, during the meetings of the INDI Bloc in the Lok Sabha, they tried to create an impression that the BJP has been defeated and that the NDA has fallen behind. But the election results over the past year have shown the people of this country the reality. There is a clear difference in the politics and ideology of both sides,” BJP leader Rohan Gupta told IANS.

He added that this journey, which started from Haryana, shows a clear mandate from the people, from Haryana to Delhi, demonstrating that there will be no compromise on national issues.

“The message for the Opposition is equally clear: the politics of appeasement has taken centre stage. Their alliance partners are relying on appeasement to save their sinking boat,” he said.

He further pointed out that the upcoming Bihar elections will show this even more clearly, with their leaders doubling down on appeasement, adding that they talk about the Constitution, but somewhere they also support Sharia.

“The people of this country know the whole truth. That is why the Congress party, which once led the INDI Bloc, is now reduced to a junior partner. This decline is due to the Congress party’s ideology, policies, and its relentless pursuit of appeasement politics,” he said.

Another BJP leader, Jagannath Sarkar, also criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to his role, saying that Rahul Gandhi has not performed his duties as LoP in the Lok Sabha.

“He has been absent from Parliament for long hours. As LoP, he must be present in the House and listen to debates,” he said.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that Congress is a party whose leader, Rahul Gandhi, frequently travels abroad, often immediately after each Parliament session.

“Even senior leaders of his party cannot distinguish between national responsibilities and foreign trips,” he alleged.

BJP leader Nisith Pramanik said that Rahul Gandhi has completed one year as LoP in the Lok Sabha. “But I feel that by the time he even begins to understand how Parliament functions, the five-year term will be over,” he said.

He further alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi’s performance is “very poor” even by the standards of a normal parliamentarian.

Despite the BJP’s criticism, Rahul Gandhi’s appointment as LoP marked a significant moment in parliamentary history. After the Congress secured 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the position - vacant for a decade because no Opposition party met the minimum requirement of 10 per cent of seats - was finally filled.

As LoP, Rahul Gandhi holds the critical responsibility of holding the government accountable and providing constructive criticism of its policies, a role that remains essential in any parliamentary democracy.

--IANS

jk/dan