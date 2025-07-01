Perform duties as humble servants of Lord Jagannath: Odisha CM to officials

Bhubaneswar, July 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday called on the administrative and other concerned officials to discharge their duties during the upcoming rituals for the Rath Yatra efficiently, not as mere officials, but as humble servants of Lord Jagannath.

After chairing a high-level review meeting on Rath Yatra preparations in Puri, the Chief Minister on Tuesday said, “The administrative officials will perform their duties assigned to them flawlessly. They will discharge their duties not merely as officials but servants of Lord Jagannath, ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of the Rath Yatra.”

Majhi on Tuesday visited the sacred coastal town of Puri for the first time after the unfortunate stampede near Gundicha Temple on Sunday, in which three pilgrims lost their lives and several others sustained injuries.

He assessed the administrative preparedness and safety arrangements for the upcoming major rituals during the high-level meeting held in Puri on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also told media persons that constructive discussions were held in a meeting on Tuesday. He said that the state government is concerned about the smooth conduct of the three major upcoming rituals - Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, and Niladri Bije - as well as the problems faced by the servitors of the Jagannath Temple.

In the meeting, Majhi emphasised three core areas of security: safe chariot movement and crowd management, traffic regulation, and fire safety services.

He advised police and administrative officials to carry out advanced crowd estimation in real time to ensure seamless and safe conduct of the rituals.

"Among the four main events of Rath Yatra, three major ones - Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, and Niladri Bije - are yet to take place. With favourable weather, a large number of devotees are expected to gather, especially on the day of Suna Besha. We must ensure flawless execution and be fully prepared for any unforeseen circumstances," said the Chief Minister.

He instructed that adequate deployment of forces should be ensured in sensitive areas, and strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), be followed in both letter and spirit.

He also called for rationalisation of cordon passes to reduce overcrowding inside the restricted zones and emphasised formulating chariot pulling protocols in consultation with temple servitors (Maharana and Bhoi Sevaks).

The Chief Minister stressed the need for an independent focus on traffic control and coordination with the police to secure the sea beach area, where a massive public presence is expected during the remaining events.

He directed fire services to work in tandem with law enforcement for beach safety, highlighting the importance of temple precincts and transit points.

He advised strict surveillance at key locations, including Puri-Bhubaneswar highway, railway stations, bus stands, temple entrances, and beach areas.

"Serving Lord Jagannath during Rath Yatra is not merely a duty; it is a divine privilege," he told the officers, urging all present to work with coordination, commitment, and a sense of devotion.

--IANS

gyan/dan