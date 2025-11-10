‘People’s verdict against Vijayan govt’: Congress on Kerala local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram Nov 10 (IANS) As Kerala heads to the local body elections, top Congress leaders on Monday said the polls will serve as a referendum on the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s nine-and-a-half-year rule, marked by corruption, mismanagement, and an assault on public faith.

The upcoming Kerala local body elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11, and counting of votes will take place on December 13th.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the United Democratic Front (UDF) is confident of a decisive victory and that the people are ready to deliver a clear verdict against both the State and Central governments’ “anti-people” policies.

Addressing the media in Cherthala, Venugopal said the Sabarimala gold theft has deeply wounded the faithful and will reflect in the election results.

“This is a government that looted the Sabarimala sanctum and then tried to shield the real culprits. The High Court-appointed SIT has been sabotaged through political interference. Just as it once challenged believers over women’s entry, the government continues to insult faith,” he said.

He alleged that the CPI-M and BJP have an “unholy understanding,” pointing out the BJP’s silence on the temple theft.

“It is the LDF, not the UDF, that has struck deals with the BJP,” he said, adding that the local poll outcome will foreshadow the UDF’s Assembly victory. Satheesan said in Ernakulam that the UDF is approaching the polls as a united and disciplined team.

“Team UDF has moved ahead in seat-sharing, candidate selection, and campaign strategy. This election is not just about capturing local bodies, but about holding the government accountable for its failures,” he said.

Satheesan charged that Kerala’s economy is “on the brink of collapse,” with the treasury empty, rampant borrowing, and the highest inflation rate in India.

“Supplyco has over Rs 2,200 crore in dues and cannot intervene in the market. People are suffering, and the government is indifferent,” he said.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the local polls will reflect people’s anger against both the State and Central governments.

“Sensing defeat, the LDF has rushed to make hollow announcements after four and a half years of inaction. If sincere, it should give retrospective effect to its welfare promises. The government’s PR shows and conclaves won’t fool anyone,” he said.

He also accused the LDF of manipulating ward delimitation and voter lists.

“The government strangled local bodies by slashing funds and blocking development. People will give a fitting reply through the ballot,” Joseph asserted.

--IANS

sg/dan