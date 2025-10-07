People will vote for development, not rhetoric: BJP, Shiv Sena slam Lalu Yadav’s ‘NDA Nau Do Gyarah’ remark

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would lose the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP and Shiv Sena on Tuesday countered him, asserting that people will vote for development rather than empty rhetoric.

Lalu Yadav took a dig at the NDA comprising the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and others—by posting on social media X and said “Chhah or gyarah, NDA nau do gyarah” following the Election Commission’s announcement that Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

Responding to Lalu’s statement, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam told IANS, “For years, Lalu Yadav and his associates kept Bihar backward and allowed ‘Jungle Raj’ to flourish. Roads were not built, and those at the lowest levels of democracy received no support. Instead, they focused on filling their own pockets from the fodder scam to many other corrupt practices. What Lalu posted is not just a post; it’s arrogance speaking.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma said, “The person who now says ‘nau do gyarah’ has already been politically defeated. Lalu Yadav’s charisma has faded. At this time, it is PM Modi’s charisma that prevails. The people of Bihar look upon the NDA government with hope. Development is visible among Bihar’s youth.”

West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul added, “Everyone sees Lalu’s dream, but after November 14, the people of Bihar will decide who will be ‘nau do gyarah.’ The people do not want to return to the dark days of Lalu’s ‘Jungle Raj’ or the current situation in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee. The surveys, including the IANS-Matrize survey, show the NDA returning with far more seats. There is no doubt the BJP and NDA will form the government again in Bihar.”

BJP leader Narendra Kumar Kashyap said, “Whether it is Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, or the Congress, they try to convince themselves with distractions. The fact remains: the NDA will come to power again with a huge majority. Our party has finalised all preparations for the elections.”

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal added, “Lalu Yadav has already lost his boat for two reasons. First, his image has been punctured by corruption cases. Second, he wants to give his son the throne, which the public does not approve of. The INDIA bloc and RJD are frustrated and have already accepted defeat, hence spreading confusion.”

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Lal, said, “Lalu Yadav, a symbol of dishonesty, sentenced to 30 years in prison, should be ashamed. The NDA has won before and will win again. Such a man has no right to make such claims.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said, “Lalu Yadav has always been good at rhetoric, but everyone knows the reality. Bihar suffered under his rule with poor law and order, unsafe conditions for women, and neglected education. People will vote for development, not empty speeches.”

Meanwhile, BSP MP Ramji Gautam stated, “NDA, RJD—all will go ‘nau do gyarah.’ Now, the BSP will form the government in Bihar. BSP is contesting all 243 seats, and preparations are complete. We will win.”

Congress MP Manoj Kumar added, “It is confirmed that the NDA will face a farewell. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), those left in Bihar will vote for change. The INDIA bloc will form the government on November 14.”

