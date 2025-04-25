"People were mourning and Congress was staging drama at DGP office": Rajasthan minister on protests over NSUI leader's arrest

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Home Minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham, on Friday hit out at state Congress leaders following their protest over an arrest of NSUI leader here.

Bedham said that when people were expressing grief over the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leaders were busy staging drama at the office of the Director General of Police.

"When the whole country was mourning the Pahalgam attack, and the last rites of the deceased were being performed across the country, Congress was enacting this drama at the DGP office," Bedham told ANI, further alleging that the party "was questioning the arrest of a person accused of breaching CM's security".

"I believe that whosoever breaks the law--be the person from your party or ours--the police always take action against him," the minister added.

Naga was arrested in response to waving black flags (along with other NSUI members) at Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy when he was on a three-day visit to Shekhwati.

Bedham criticised Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President, Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tika Ram Jully for their march to the DGP office.

State minister also accused the Congress members of using "vulgar" language while addressing the press at the DGP office. "He (Dotasra) even dared the CM to visit Shekhawati again. This is purely hooliganism."

He further criticised the "Congress' culture" and said that the opposition party provokes its leaders to give absurd statements to mislead the public.

Reacting to Bedham's comments, opposition leader Tika Ram Jully defended Dotasra and said that if there was any lapse in the CM's security "due to someone waving black flags, it's the respective security official who should be held accountable, and not a young man". (ANI)

