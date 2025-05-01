People "surrounded by clan" shouldn't advise: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's takes jibe at Tejashwi Yadav on caste census

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that Yadav uses his family for political gain and that such people who are "surrounded by a clan" should refrain from giving advice on the caste census and "educate themselves better."

"What can we say about those groups who live confined to a family; father, mother, brother, son in law. People who are surrounded by a clan which keeps their affinity and their circle confined to one family should refrain from giving advice. They should educate themselves better," Pradhan said while addressing a press conference on the recent announcement of the Centre announcing that caste enumeration exercise will be conducted along with the national census together.

Pradhan's comments come a day after the RJD leader expressed hope that the census will be done before the delimitation exercise. The RJD leader had also said that it is a "slap in the face" of everyone who had blamed him of casteism, and reiterated that until scientific data is not made available the proper upliftment of backward classes will not happen.

"We hope the census will be done before delimitation exercise...It is a slap on the faces of those who used to blame us for spreading casteism. Until we don't get scientific data, we won't be able to bring the backward classes into the mainstream," Yadav said in a press conference.

Yadav continued that despite PM Modi taking credit for the exercise, he had rejected the idea many times and the actual fight for a caste census was done by Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The RJD leader said, "Naturally, the people from the BJP will go about taking credit for it. But Modi ji had rejected it many times. The actual fight for the caste census was fought by Lalu ji."

Earlier today, while lauding the decision of the cabinet committee on Political Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan had said that people saw the difference between "empty slogans and true intentions," in a jibe towards Congress' long standing demand for a caste census since they have been in the Opposition.

"Yesterday the people of India saw the difference between empty slogans and true intentions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the decision was taken for conducting caste census for the good of society, this is a big step taken by the government. Friends, this this was not one-day decision, this decision was taken after several years of discussion and work," Pradhan said. (ANI)

