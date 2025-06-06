People speak good and bad about RSS but its work teaches them a lot: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, June 6 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that there are people who are not aware of the Sangh, and they speak about both the 'good and bad' aspects. “But when someone comes close to seeing the Sangh, no matter how big, famous, or from any region of the country, they always say, 'I was very happy and learned a lot',” he said in his speech at the launch of part 1 and 2 of booked titled “Sangh Jeevan” written by Ramchandra Devtare.

Speaking about what is RSS and what it has done, Bhagwat said: “There are many people who can tell the Sangh better than me. They also have responsibilities. Just because I did this doesn't mean I am great and those who don't do it does not mean they can't do it. It doesn't matter who does what. It matters more than what someone is like, what they look like.”

Explaining at length the role of an RSS volunteer, Bhagwat stated: "The life of a volunteer is full of emotions. He lives among the people like other people, performs his duty. But he experiences being extraordinary while remaining in an ordinary state. The highest rank in the Sangh is the ordinary volunteer. The actual work of the Sangh is done by the volunteer. Whether anyone comes or not, he goes to the RSS Shakha every day, puts aside his own problems and helps others.

“During the 1971 war, the soldiers were fighting, and the Sangh volunteers were delivering material to them. It is a tradition that the Sangh volunteers act selflessly. The Sangh volunteers consider not only their family but the entire society as their own. The volunteers regularly practice the rituals. They do not even let their emotions show while serving."

“People who listen to the thoughts of the Sangh understand the Sangh. Some time ago, people were writing about the Sangh but no one believed in the work of the Sangh. Now the Sangh has started reaching everywhere. Volunteers work together, which is why the Sangh has grown so big,” he said.

Bhagwat said that there is a discussion about who gave the country Independence.

“Efforts started from 1857 and the movement everywhere, after which the fire never subsided. Over time, many efforts were made, and as a result of all this, we got independence. Although this is true, there is noting wrong in taking credit for those who get it during their lifetime. But if credit goes to their head, then it becomes an ego.Those who have greater depth of character are able to digest success,” he said.

Bhagwat on Thursday made a strong pitch for country to be self reliant in terms of security especially against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. He said new technologies should be developed and the research should be undertaken.

In his speech at the valedictory function of Karyakarta Vikas Varg he said: “In the Pahalgam attack citizens were brutally killed by terrorists after entering into our country. It was quite obvious that there was pain and anger against the killing of innocent citizens. There was strong desire that culprits should be punished. Some action was taken in return. The bravery and abilities of our army shined again.The perseverance of the government administration was also seen. Mutual intelligence appeared even in the political class. The society also gave the message of its unity. This should be lasting.”

--IANS

