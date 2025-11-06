'People of Mahua will not disappoint me': Tej Pratap Yadav expresses confidence

Patna: President of the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Thursday, expressed confidence of securing victory from the Mahua constituency from where he is contesting the Bihar elections. He said he has full faith that the people of Mahua will once again support him.

Speaking to IANS, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “Today is the day of voting, and everyone is going to the polling booth to cast their vote. I, too, have cast my vote at the polling booth. I am fully confident about the Mahua seat, and I have full faith that the people of Mahua will not disappoint me. I have worked there in the past and will continue to do the same if I am elected again.”

He also responded to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s gesture of blessing both her sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, for the Bihar polls.

“Receiving blessings from our parents is invaluable. On one side, we have the blessings of our parents, and on the other, we seek the blessings of the true owners of democracy, the people,” he told IANS.

In Mahua, the main fight is between Tej Pratap Yadav (Jan Shakti Janata Dal), Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Kumar (LJP-RV), and Indrajeet Pradhan (Jan Suraaj Party).

Once considered a quiet constituency that largely followed party lines, Mahua has now become the focal point of Bihar’s political landscape. In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD’s Mukesh Kumar Raushan defeated JD(U)’s Ashma Parveen by a margin of 13,770 votes.

Five years later, Raushan faces a formidable opponent in Tej Pratap Yadav -- the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav -- who has since broken away from the RJD and launched his own political outfit. This has turned the Mahua battle into a contest of legacy versus rebellion. Tej Pratap had earlier won the Mahua seat in 2015 as an RJD candidate.

When Tej Pratap filed his nomination for the 2025 elections, he carried a photograph of his grandmother, Marchhiya Devi, saying that he sought her blessings before submitting his papers.

The Mahua Assembly seat falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Vaishali district.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began with over 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of candidates in 121 constituencies out of the total 243 seats. This initial phase is significant, especially for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which had won 63 of these seats in the 2020 polls. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- comprising the BJP and the Janata Dal(United) -- had secured 55 seats.

