People of J&K laud PM Modi for unprecedented development, enhanced security

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) Residents of Jammu and Kashmir expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting the sweeping developmental changes across the Union Territory, especially in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370.

Many locals said they now feel safe and hopeful in their homeland, citing completion of transformative infrastructure projects and improved security as key milestones under the PM-led NDA government.

As the Modi government completes 11 years in office, people in Jammu pointed to projects like the construction of the Chenab railway bridge and the completion of the Katra to Srinagar rail link as symbols of new progress in the region.

Speaking to IANS, Aditya, a student, said, “IIT Jammu has been formed and our people, too, are getting good opportunities for jobs because of it. A railway link from Katra to Srinagar has been made. It used to take a lot of time to go here, now you will reach the city in 3-4 hours. There used to be a lot of traffic jams but now the situation has changed.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off a high-speed train that marked the completion of the ambitious 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

The railway line, running through narrow gorges and deep valleys nestled in the Himalayan ranges, offers a scenic yet strategic connection for the region. The sleek new train, operating six days a week, has drastically cut down travel time between Katra and Srinagar to under three hours.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge -- the world’s highest rail bridge -- further adding to India’s infrastructure milestones.

Sunil, another student from Jammu, acknowledged the sweeping pace of development.

“The long-pending projects have been completed at a swifter pace now. There has been fast-paced development and IITs and IIMs were made across J&K and the nation. Now, the Katra-Srinagar railway link has also been completed, which has eased our travel. Good roads, railway lines, security and safety -- everything was ensured by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Businessmen in the region echoed similar sentiments, linking the enhanced sense of security and infrastructure development with better economic prospects.

They lauded the implementation of PM SVANidhi -- a central-sector micro-credit scheme launched to support street vendors. The scheme provides a collateral-free working capital loan of Rs 10,000, followed by subsequent loans of Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000, along with a 7 per cent interest subsidy.

The initiative aims to enhance digital presence in India by encouraging street vendors to adopt digital transactions. To incentivise this shift, street vendors can receive a cashback of up to Rs 100 per month for using digital payment methods.

Rameshwar, a businessman based in Jammu, said, “I am truly thankful to the Prime Minister. I even took a loan under the PM SVANidhi scheme and started my business, which has been growing. Especially after the abrogation of Article 370, the security situation improved, and our business boomed. This was all possible because of the Prime Minister.”

Satpal, another businessman, also praised the focus on travel and connectivity.

“Travel is one of the most important things that PM Modi ensured to develop. Under his tenure, roads, flyovers, and now even the Katra-Srinagar railway link -- everything was completed. The Prime Minister also launched PM SVANidhi, which has helped us a lot,” he said.

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 was a pivotal change for the region.

“A lot has also changed with the abrogation of Article 370. However, a lot needs to be done, and we are with the government in this process. We thank PM Modi for this,” he said.

