People of Assam will oust BJP from power in 2026, asserts Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, June 13 (IANS) Assam unit Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday took a potshot at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that people of the state are all set to oust the BJP from power in the next year's Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Gogoi said: "Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to lose his CM post in the next year’s Assembly polls. This is absolutely clear from the response we are getting from the general public in the state. Thus, Sarma has become very much sceptical and his recent actions have shown that he will not be able to retain power next year.”

According to the Congress leader, people have been coming out in large numbers to attend the programmes of the grand old party.

“I was not expecting large gatherings of public in block level meetings that were held recently across the state. However, there have been good presence of party supporters far from our expectations. This shows that people want Congress to be back in power in the state,” Gogoi said, adding that the civil society plays a very important role in determining the result of any election.

The Congress MP said: "The Congress party workers will reach out to every section of the society in the upcoming days. They will convey the message of Congress to the ordinary people in the state.”

In a significant political transition ahead of next year's Assam Assembly elections, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi formally assumed office as the new president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) couple of weeks ago.

Gogoi’s appointment comes at a politically sensitive time, amid allegations from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linking his wife to Pakistan’s ISI, claims the Congress leader has categorically rejected. As Gogoi assumes leadership, the Congress is expected to recalibrate its strategy and organisation in the run-up to the high-stakes 2026 state elections.

