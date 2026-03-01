People of Assam aware of Congress' 'appeasement politics': MoS Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, March 1 (IANS) The Congress has never been politically irrelevant in Assam and will continue to remain a significant force in the state among minorities, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita asserted on Sunday, while taking a sharp dig at the opposition party.

MoS Margherita claimed that despite repeated electoral setbacks, the Congress still tries to project itself as a protector of minority interests, particularly among the Muslim community.

"The Congress has never been completely absent from Assam's political landscape. Among minorities, especially the Miyas, the party attempts to shine like the 'Dhruva Tara' (Pole Star), projecting itself as their sole guardian," he said.

However, the Minister of State alleged that the Congress has historically indulged in divisive politics for vote-bank gains rather than working for genuine development and social harmony.

"For decades, Congress leaders have used minorities as a vote bank, making hollow promises while keeping them politically and economically backward," MoS Margherita claimed.

He also said that the people of Assam have now become politically aware and can clearly see through what he termed as "Congress's politics of appeasement".

According to the MoS, the BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has focused on development, ensuring that welfare schemes reach all sections of society without discrimination.

MoS Margherita also accused the Congress of trying to revive its dwindling political base by making provocative statements and creating unnecessary political narratives.

"Whenever elections approach, the Congress suddenly becomes vocal, trying to remain relevant by making emotional and misleading claims," he added.

Highlighting the BJP's governance record in Assam, the Union Minister said that the current BJP government has prioritised law and order, infrastructure development, and welfare measures for indigenous communities, which has earned it widespread public support.

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam would once again reject what he described as the Congress's "outdated politics" and reaffirm their trust in the BJP in the upcoming electoral battles.

"The future of Assam lies in development, stability, and inclusive growth, not in the politics of division," MoS Margherita asserted.

