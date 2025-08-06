People in hills gripped by fear: Leaders express grief over Uttarkashi cloudburst

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district has triggered a wave of grief and concern across political lines, with leaders calling the tragedy a painful reminder of the vulnerability of the hill regions to extreme natural disasters.

BJP MP and actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed deep anguish, saying, “Everyone is deeply pained by this incident. Those living in the hills are gripped by fear in the wake of such natural calamities.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also voiced sorrow, calling the tragedy heartbreaking. “It is sad news. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, and the people who live there and endure such extreme conditions are no less than divine themselves… This cloudburst, like the helicopter crash, landslides, and ground subsidence before it, brings a very sad message.”

Union Minister of State, S.P. Singh Baghel, extended condolences to the families of those affected. “It is a tragic incident. May God grant peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and give strength to their families to bear this immense grief. Relief operations are underway, with both central and state agencies present on the ground.”

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla urged long-term solutions to recurring natural disasters. “The problems of both Himachal and Uttarakhand must be resolved. Such incidents happen every year,” he said.

On Tuesday, a sudden cloudburst struck the Dharali area near Harsil, washing away parts of the village and leaving several residents missing.

A surge in the Kheer Ganga river led to extensive damage in the Dharali market area.

The Uttarakhand Police confirmed that multiple disaster relief teams, including the SDRF, Army, Fire Department, and local police, are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Residents have been warned to stay away from riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the disaster-affected area in Uttarkashi on Wednesday and instructed officials to remain on 24-hour alert mode after inspecting the rising water levels of the river and the surrounding areas.

"In Dharali, Uttarkashi, all government agencies, departments, and the Army are engaged in relief and rescue operations with mutual coordination. Last night, more than 130 people were rescued. Closed routes are being reopened, and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

