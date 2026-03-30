'People have decided to throw her out': NDA leaders target Mamata Banerjee amid 'victim card' row

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The NDA leaders on Monday launched a pointed criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that her party was experiencing a decline in public support and hence was resorting to political manoeuvres, like 'playing the victim card' ahead of the upcoming elections.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “We all know how Mamata Banerjee has governed West Bengal over the past five years, and today, as her hold over West Bengal is slipping, the people there have decided... Mamata Banerjee’s government is being thrown out, and that this is nothing more than a political stunt…”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also questioned the Chief Minister’s stance, drawing a comparison with past leadership. He said, “Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister. If even she becomes fearful, then what will happen to the common people? Some politicians say, ‘Our lives are in danger'. But in this country, the tradition has been different. Indira Gandhi, when she was Prime Minister, publicly acknowledged that her life could be at risk, yet she did not worry. She fought against terrorism, and the entire nation stood with her…”

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal accused Banerjee of using emotional narratives, saying, “You can understand when a person acts this way, when their governance formula fails, and the public stands against them, they resort to emotional issues. The public has already decided to replace her. That’s why she is making such emotional statements, trying to gain sympathy and play the victim card.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “This is not happening for the first time. Whenever Mamata Banerjee contests elections, she always faces some kind of problem… I don’t think her efforts this time will be successful…”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar also criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister, stating, “She is creating trouble without any reason. People who have insulted the public there for such a long time are now talking about their honour…”

Earlier, Chief Minister Banerjee slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “victim card” remarks about the leg injury she suffered during campaigning for the 2021 Assembly elections and suggested that there might be a conspiracy against her life.

Addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Manbazar in Purulia, the CM criticised HM Shah over the “charge sheet” he released against her government on Saturday, saying: “Who are you to file a charge sheet? You should be charge sheeted.”

On Saturday, HM Shah said that CM Banerjee “played the politics of the victim card”. “Sometimes she breaks her leg, sometimes she ties a bandage on her head, sometimes she falls ill, and sometimes she abuses the Election Commission (EC). But, the people of Bengal have understood her victim card politics,” he said.

The exchange of sharp remarks underscores the intensifying political battle in West Bengal, with parties escalating their attacks as the state heads toward crucial elections.

--IANS

rs/dpb