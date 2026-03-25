People coming out in large numbers to support BJP: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed confidence of a strong electoral performance in lower Assam, saying people have come out for the rally in large numbers to support the BJP candidate.

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Addressing a public rally in Lumding, Sarma said the enthusiastic turnout reflected public backing for the ruling party’s governance over the past five years. “The people of Lumding have come out in large numbers to bless our BJP candidate Sibu Misra for yet another victory. We are seeking the people’s mandate based on five years of solid work in this constituency,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the response from voters indicated a positive mood on the ground, adding that the BJP was confident of retaining the seat. Lumding Assembly constituency has been a BJP stronghold in recent elections, with Sibu Misra winning back-to-back polls.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Misra secured victory with 72,072 votes, defeating his nearest Congress rival by a margin of over 30,000 votes. The BJP retained the seat in 2021, although with a reduced margin.

Misra polled 89,108 votes, securing around 51 per cent vote share and defeating Congress candidate Swapan Kar by 11,731 votes.

At the state level, the BJP has maintained a consistent electoral performance over the last two Assembly elections. The party won around 60 seats in both 2016 and 2021, forming the government with the support of its allies in the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In 2021, the BJP-led alliance returned to power for a second consecutive term, marking a significant consolidation of its political base in Assam.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is banking on its governance record and organisational strength, while leaders like Sarma continue to highlight constituency-level performance to consolidate voter support across key seats like Lumding.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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