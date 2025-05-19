People back Operation Sindoor, Modi govt seen as strongest in tackling terror: Opinion Poll

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A nationwide opinion poll conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications has revealed overwhelming public support for the Modi government's military response to the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The covert strike, dubbed Operation Sindoor, has not only received widespread approval but also significantly enhanced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's domestic and international image, according to the findings.

The survey, conducted between May 9 and 15 across Assembly constituencies, sampled 7,463 respondents from across India. It reveals that 66 per cent believe Operation Sindoor was completely successful in teaching Pakistan a lesson, with another 18 per cent considering it partially successful. Only 9 per cent felt it was not successful at all.

When asked if crossing into Pakistan’s territory -- a nuclear-armed nation -- was a significant achievement, 72 per cent of respondents termed it a “major success of the century”, while 78 per cent agreed that India successfully pierced Pakistan's nuclear deterrence shield.

The poll also highlights the impact of the operation on India's global stature. 73 per cent said India's international image has strengthened, and 69 per cent believe Prime Minister Modi’s personal image on the global stage has also become stronger. Furthermore, 74 per cent said PM Modi’s popularity among citizens has increased post-operation.

Despite opposition parties raising questions over the operation, 57 per cent of respondents rejected these criticisms outright, viewing them as politically motivated. Over half the participants (57 per cent) believe the opposition is using Operation Sindoor for political gains. Just 27 per cent felt the questions raised were valid.

Interestingly, 45 per cent disagreed with the opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament, while 33 per cent supported it.

The poll found strong public trust in the government’s handling of terrorism, with 92 per cent saying the current administration is capable of strong anti-terror action, and 84 per cent stating that the operation has increased their trust in both the Indian Army and the government.

In a comparative question about leadership strength, 42 per cent chose Narendra Modi over Indira Gandhi as the leader capable of taking bold decisions, while 29 per cent picked the late former Prime Minister.

Asked who they believe is most capable of “teaching Pakistan a lesson,” 70 per cent named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while all other national leaders -- including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav -- received single-digit support.

Moreover, 79 per cent consider the Modi government the toughest decision-making administration to date. When asked about the name 'Operation Sindoor', 76 per cent supported the name, signifying symbolic and strategic approval.

