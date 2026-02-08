Peace, inclusive development in tribal areas only under BJP: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 8 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that peace and inclusive development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are possible only under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the state government continues to work for the socio-economic development of every citizen.

Addressing a BJP organisational meeting at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, the Chief Minister said the state is witnessing growing competition among political parties to retain or regain power, underlining the need for a strong BJP-led government in the tribal autonomous council in the forthcoming elections.

The crucial election to the 30-member TTAADC is expected to be held in March–April.

“I am encouraged to see the active participation of mothers and sisters in today’s meeting. From this gathering, it is clear what the future of the TTAADC will be under the BJP,” Saha said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with transforming the country’s political culture by emphasising transparency and accountability in governance. Referring to the Prime Minister’s commitment to corruption-free governance, the Chief Minister said a positive and development-oriented environment has been created across the country and in Tripura under BJP and NDA rule.

The Chief Minister criticised previous regimes, alleging that they misled people and allowed extremism to flourish, which in turn stalled development in several regions.

“Development cannot take place without peace. The BJP has brought misguided elements into the mainstream, helping restore peace and stability. Since coming to power, our government has given the highest priority to development,” he said.

Saha also took a swipe at opposition parties, saying contradictory claims about forming governments reflect political confusion. He added that illegal encroachments in urban areas had been cleared in the public interest and that the government is considering rehabilitation measures for affected people, despite attempts by some groups to mislead the public.

Issuing a stern warning, the Chief Minister said several illegal activities were being carried out in the TTAADC without due legal approval. He pointed to irregularities in the formation of village committees and political misinformation surrounding the proposed Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat, adding that such actions had already been exposed.

“Negative politics will not benefit the people. The BJP is committed to prioritising development in the TTAADC by ensuring transparency, legality and peace. We must resolve to form a BJP-led government in the TTAADC,” Saha said.

The meeting was attended by BJP state President and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, state general secretary Bipin Debbarma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, and other party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, since 2021, the BJP’s junior partner Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has been governing the politically significant 30-member TTAADC, which covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km geographical area and is home to over 12.16 lakh people, around 84 per cent of whom belong to indigenous communities.

In the run-up to the TTAADC polls, all major political parties, including the ruling BJP, its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the TMP, and opposition CPI(M) and Congress, have intensified efforts to consolidate support among tribals, who constitute nearly one-third of Tripura’s total population of about 4.2 million.

