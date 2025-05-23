Peace and stability in Indian Ocean key for economic, sustained growth: Experts

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) With the geopolitical equations in the Indian sub-continent undergoing a rapid change in the past month, experts on Friday urged the need to focus on peace and stability in the Indian Ocean for economic and sustained growth.

The experts were speaking at a day-long conference on the “MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) Initiative", organised by the independent think tank Chintan Research Foundation, in New Delhi.

They highlighted the strategic importance of the oceans, flagged environmental and economic risks at play amid geopolitical turbulence in neighbourhood.

The experts also shed light on the intricacies related to maritime security, especially in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Admiral RK Dhowan, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), emphasised on the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean, particularly in the context of the turbulence in neighbouring countries.

“Armed forces alone don’t go to war -- nations do. What we saw recently was a whole-of-nation response and India is fully prepared to defend itself if required," Dhowan said.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Dhowan also highlighted the rising threats in the region, including maritime terrorism, illegal and unregulated fishing, and other evolving non-traditional challenges that require multi-dimensional responses.

Shishir Priyadarshi, President, Chintan Research Foundation, highlighted the growing importance of the maritime sector in the future growth strategies of nations.

“We should focus on peace and stability in the Indian Ocean, because this is what will lead to economic and sustained growth. And that is what the ‘G’ in MAHASAGAR stands for - sustained and holistic growth, just as the ‘R’ stands for the region, reminding us of the shared responsibility we hold across the Indian Ocean and the Global South,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dhowan also called out the need for a cleaner, safer maritime future, extending the spirit of Swachh Bharat to the oceans through what he termed as ‘Swachh Sagar’ -- a cleaner sea for future generations.

“Garbage dumping has had a detrimental impact on Indian Ocean. Collective action is needed to combat ocean dumping, plastic waste, and pollution-induced global warming,” he added.

The conference focussed on developing actionable recommendations for strengthening India’s maritime strategies by engaging in dialogue and collaboration among policymakers, academics, and experts.

It explored topics ranging from exploring India’s evolving maritime strategy and leadership in the Global South to India’s economic and strategic partnerships under MAHASAGAR.

--IANS

rvt/pgh