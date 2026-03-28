PDP stages protest over taxes, utility charges and power amnesty issue in J&K

Srinagar, March 28 (IANS) Leaders and workers of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city over taxes, utility charges and the electric power amnesty issue.

Read More

Raising anti-government slogans here on Saturday, leaders and workers of the PDP staged a protest to highlight what they described as growing public distress over taxes and utility charges.

Carrying placards, the protesters gathered in parts of the city, accusing authorities of imposing a heavy financial burden on residents already grappling with limited incomes.

The protest comes amid increasing complaints over electricity bills, water charges and municipal taxes, with the opposition party seeking relief measures for the public.

PDP leader Iqbal Tramboo, addressing reporters during the protest, said March 31 has become a “black day” for the people of Kashmir due to mounting financial pressures.

“People are under immense tax burden. Hefty power bills are being issued, water fees are being demanded, and employees are without salaries,” Tramboo said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had announced a one-time amnesty for the outstanding electricity dues of consumers. The amnesty ends on March 31.

People from different sections of society, especially the weaker sections, have demanded that the last date for amnesty in case of outstanding electricity dues should be extended beyond March 31. So far, there has been no official word on whether or not the amnesty on the outstanding electric power dues would be extended beyond March 31.

Those demanding extension in the date for paying the outstanding electricity dues are expecting the government to make an announcement in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly, presently in its budget session.

In addition to the demand for extension in the date for the electricity overdues payment, people from non-metered rural areas are saying their monthly flat rate charges have been arbitrarily increased by the authorities and recoveries are being made at the enhanced rates despite the fact that there has been no increase in consumption of electricity in these areas that would merit an increase in the flat rates charged.

--IANS

sq/uk