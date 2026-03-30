PCI advises print media to adhere to journalistic norms on election reporting

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Press Council of India (PCI) on Monday advised the print media to adhere to its guidelines on election reporting and the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, 2022, particularly with regard to paid news, during the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in April, along with bye-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura.

In an official statement, the PCI asked newspapers to comply with the 'Guidelines on Specific Issues' relating to election reporting issued in 1996, as included in Part B of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct, 2022 edition.

The Council emphasised that the Press must provide objective and balanced coverage of elections and candidates, and avoid indulging in exaggerated or biased reporting.

It cautioned against promoting communal or caste-based narratives, stating that such reporting is prohibited under election rules.

The PCI also directed newspapers to refrain from publishing unverified allegations or false statements about candidates, particularly those that could affect their electoral prospects.

Media organisations have been advised not to accept any inducements, financial or otherwise, or hospitality from candidates or political parties.

Further, the Press has been asked to avoid canvassing for any candidate or party. In cases where support is expressed, equal opportunity must be provided to opposing candidates or parties to respond.

The Council also barred the publication of government-funded advertisements highlighting the achievements of the ruling party during the election period.

The PCI instructed newspapers to strictly follow all directions issued by the Election Commission of India and other election authorities.

On the issue of paid news, the Council reiterated norms laid down in its July 2010 report.

The PCI warned against misquoting leaders, publishing caste-based voter lists, carrying identical political content across publications, and presenting news or photographs in a manner favouring a particular candidate or party.

It also flagged as paid news any premature projection of a candidate's victory, publication of unverified survey results, or one-sided portrayal of candidates, highlighting only positive or negative aspects without basis.

The Council stressed the need for balanced reporting, noting that newspapers may carry honest assessments of electoral prospects, provided there is no evidence of consideration influencing such content.

The PCI has urged the print media to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure fair and ethical election coverage.

--IANS

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